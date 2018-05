JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers to walk in the March For Babies Saturday.

The annual event is designed to raise money for the March of Dimes.

The nonprofit works to help infants born too soon to survive by providing those in need with financial services to pay for needed medical care.

The goal is to get the word out about the importance of prenatal care and to save as many lives as possible.

