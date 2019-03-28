Mass food giveaway in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local nonprofit Farm Share is teaming up with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning to help families in need.

They are holding a mass food giveaway at the Regency Square Mall.

The giveaway is on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies run out. The goal is to feed 500 families, which is a tall order, but the organizers said they know they can handle it.

The donations will be given first come, first served, so head over early if you want to participate.

Special guests including Laveranues Coles, a Retired NFL player, and Paul Posluszny, a retired Jaguar athlete, will be in attendance at the food distribution event to support the community and families in need, along with other local elected officials.

