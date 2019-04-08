Mayor Curry is growing a playoff beard to support the Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry is taking a suave approach to supporting the Jacksonville Icemen as the hockey team heads to the playoffs.

Curry has grown a "playoff beard," which has become a modern-day tradition for teams competing in the playoffs.

"This is unity with the team, with the Icemen," Curry said Monday during a news conference.

The tradition of the hockey playoff beard started in the 1980s. Butch Goring, a former ice hockey player for the New York Islanders, has been credited with starting the trend.

Curry asked others to join him in supporting the team by growing beards. He released a sheet of guidelines for growing playoff beards.

LIST: Mayor's guidelines for growing playoff beard

"If all of our teams in town can get on a run, maybe I'll have to live with a beard year-round," Curry said.

The Icemen will have their first playoff game against the Everblades on Thursday.

