Megan Lambo enjoys Pet Paradise and being wife of Jaguars player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo's wife spoke about the team's recent struggles. Megan Lambo was at T-I-A-A Bank Field promoting the stadium's Pet Paradise Dog Park, where their family dog visits every home game.

Megan Lambo married Josh Lambo in June and said this year has been the best of their lives.

It's been a difficult season for the Jaguars, but Megan Lambo says she's proud of the work her husband is doing for the team.

"Jacksonville has been really good to Josh. He's had a really good season, and he's doing well here. It's been a positive experience for us. We love the Jags," Megan Lambo said.

She makes every home game and said it's a family affair. They even bring their dog, Lana, to TIAA Bank Field.

"Yeah, it's very interesting being able to bring your dog to the park. It definitely wears her out. When we are done, she will probably fall asleep in my lap waiting for her dad, so it's a big exciting family day, for sure," Megan Lambo said.

Pet Paradise at the stadium is open for fans to use. Proceeds from the dog park go to charity, whether it is giving out free Jags tickets or funding for the Jacksonville Humane Society.

