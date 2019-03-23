Memorial ride for fallen deputies attracts hundreds of bikers

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Seven months after a Clay County motorcycle deputy was killed in an on-duty crash, hundreds of people gathered to help the sheriff’s office raise money to send his family to Washington for a memorial.

More than 200 bikers took to the streets in Orange Park Saturday to honor Deputy Ben Zirbel and continue their fundraising mission.

There was pomp and circumstance leading up to the motorcycle ride kickoff, including a few somber moments.

The Clay County Sheriff Office honor guard raised the flag and presented the colors in honor of Zirbel.

“Whenever the job needs to be done, he put effort into it and (would always) make sure things got taken care of for us on the honor guard,” said Sgt. Matt Williams, with the honor guard.

Fellow first responders and the Clay County community remembered Zirbel as a passionate motorcyclist.

“He loved to bike. He had got it in a wreck a couple of years ago. He was on light duty for a while. He would help me out in the office and work in a detective division, and he was determined that he will get back on the bike. He did,” Williams said.

But another crash last summer, unfortunately, took his life.

“When you hear the news of this, and that he has the family, you would definitely think of your family and what they would go through. it definitely hits home. It’s a very sad time. Still is,” said Lt. John Taylor, Clay County Fire Rescue.

Hundreds of bikers gathered today in front of the Adamec Harley Davidson in Orange Park for live entertainment, a silent auction, and a raffle to raise funds for Zirbel’s family and motor unit.

With the ride registration alone, organizers said they’ve raised more than $6,000.

Williams says it’s difficult to remember that three months before the crash, he was standing alongside Zirbel at a national service in Washington to remember fallen officers.

“We worked together for years. We travel together. (He was a ) Really good man. I miss him,” Williams said.

If you are interested in supporting the family of Officer Ben Zirbel, as well as this mission to Washington D.C. in May to unveil Ben Zirbel's name and end of watch date 8/21/2018 on the National Memorial Wall, you can Click here to donate.

