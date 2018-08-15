Meteorologist George Winterling honored after release of book

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nostalgia, mutual admiration and a professional love affair were all in the air at lunchtime Wednesday in St. Nicholas.

WJXT had a Channel 4 family reunion hosted by the Jacksonville Broadcasters Association.

Mary Baer, Tom Wills, Deborah Gianoulis and Sam Kouvaris joined with John Gaughan in a tribute to News4Jax's legendary, pioneering meteorologist George Winterling.

For almost an hour, John interviewed George about his memoir "Chasing the Wind," which was released January 2018.

Afterward, George autographed copies of the book.

In the memoir, George not only shares the inside story of his history-making forecast of Hurricane Dora in 1964 but also details of his personal journey through life.

Also joining in the tribute to George was competitor and fellow veteran meteorologist Tim Deegan of First Coast News.

Tim openly admits, like all of us at Channel 4, that he too has learned a lot from George.

The most nostalgic moment was captured in the following picture, which shows Tom, Deborah, George and Sam. From 1981 until 2003, the four were the longest running local television news team in America.

