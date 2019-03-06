Middleburg man celebrates 90th birthday by jumping out of plane

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A United States veteran who served during the Korean War spent his 90th birthday jumping out of a perfectly good airplane in Palatka.

Bill Jackson of Middleburg took a tandem skydive with Skydive Palatka. His daughter, Linda Dean, shared video of his trip from the heavens back down to solid ground.

Jumping out of a perfectly good plane | Coming in for a landing

Jackson is retired from JEA and is a member of Black Pond Baptist Church. His daughter tells us her dad is the perfect example of a full life.

Thanks for sharing, Linda!

