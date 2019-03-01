Military family gets behind-the-scenes look at Monster Jam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A military family of four in Jacksonville got a special behind the scenes look at Monster Jam before the trucks roll in to TIAA Bank Field.

Monster Jam teamed up with Operation Homefront to make the tour happen. The family also got to take home a pint-sized Monster Jam Grave Digger 24-volt truck for the kids to ride around on.

Operation Homefront selected the Alejandro family to get the firsthand look. Both spouses, Dexter

and Shameka, are disabled Air Force veterans. They have two children -- 7-year-old London and

4-year-old Dexter Jr.

"This (Grave Digger) is one of their favorite drivers," Shameka Alejandro said. "This was phenomenal for them to be able to experience this."

"Pit Party Passes" can be bought online for anyone who wants to see the monster trucks up close.

