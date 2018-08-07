Military veteran makes donating to others easy, hassle free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a U.S. Army veteran, donating to Jacksonville nonprofits is now as easy as taking a photo and uploading it on your phone.

The free ReSupply app, that just launched this summer in Jacksonville, makes donating things like furniture and clothing hassle free for the donor, while creating huge savings for nonprofits at the same time -- we're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings!

DOWNLOAD THE RESUPPLY APP:

iPhone | Android

Paul Tocci came up with the idea of ReSupply when he was graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Cadets had tons of stuff to donate at the end of each year, but it was often thrown away instead.

"After I commissioned as an officer and did my time in the army, I realized there's a big problem with people donating and getting rid of these household goods," Tocci said.

So Tocci decided to make it easy. He created Resupply, not only for people in the military who tend to move a lot, but for everybody.

"It was super easy," said Deidre Clayton after donating using the ReSupply app.

Clayton had a lot to give: a china set with a dining room set, living room and a coffee table. She had never heard of Resupply until she called HabiJax ReStore on the Westside, when the nonprofit told her it was the new way they were scheduling donation pickups.

"I didn't have to wait on the phone to talk with someone and then go back-and-forth with scheduling. I went on and scheduled the date that was convenient for me and they came out the day I requested," she said.

Rod Borom, who runs the ReStores for Habitat for Humanity in Jacksonville, says this app is their game changer.

"We didn't get pictures always of what we are picking up," Borom explained. "But with this app, we are able to see pictures of the things we are going to pick up from a customer and that really does help because it gives us an idea right away if it's something we can sell in our stores."

Not only are there no more wasted trips, ReSupply goes a step further for charities by offering logistics to schedule pickups in a way that saves time, fuel and manpower.

"We've knocked it around and it could be as high as the hundreds of thousands of dollars," Borom said about the savings. "I think this is going to be great for us."

Clayton's hassle-free donations turned into income for HabiJax within a matter of days -- a win win for everyone.

"I'm here two weeks later and it's gone," Clayton said when she saw her donations had sold. "So I guess somebody purchased it and someone who needed it has it. So I'm glad about that."

So, if you want to donate, but you can't fit your donation in your car or you just want it picked up for the sake of convenience, there are currently five Jacksonville charities to choose from with ReSupply: Aylas Acres, Foster Closet, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Spectrum Thrift Store, and St. Vincent de Paul.

And those donating options are about to grow. Tocci says in a matter of weeks, nine more nonprofits are expected to be added to the app.

Here's how you donate:

Select a charity

Choose a time

Take a photo

If the charity declines your item, it goes into a queue and another charity can pick it up. They'll send you a digital tax credit for your donation.

Also, there's round-the-clock support for donors. Resupply hires and trains military veterans to help you with any hiccups you have along the way.

Tocci says ReSupply will be available in all major Florida cities by the end of this year, with plans to available nationwide by 2020.

