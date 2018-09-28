Mom dresses the part for ‘Donuts with Dads' event at son's school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother is getting extra kudos from peers because she dressed up like her son's father to take her son to a school event.

Latonya Strickland's son is a third-grader at Chaffee Trails Elementary. Wednesday was "Donuts with Dads" at the school, but her son's dad couldn't make it.

Strickland's 9-year-old son plays football, and she watches him practice every week. She said as a mother, her priority is to make sure her son has fun.

"I will do anything to make my son happy," Strickland said.

Strickland said "anything," including dressing up like a father to take her son to a school event. His dad is out of state, so she went in his place.

"Just like any parent, we do whatever we feel like is necessary to make sure our kids are happy," Strickland said. "So my son came to me with the event that was going on at his school. It was 'Donuts with Dad(s).' His dad wasn't able to do it for him, so he asked me to take him."

Strickland said she borrowed clothes, shoes and a hat from her own dad. She posted a picture to Facebook and immediately received positive feedback.

"I was actually shocked," Strickland said, regarding the response on social media. "It made me feel good, but in my mind, I felt like I did what any mom or parent would do for their child."

The photo has since gotten hundreds of likes. Strickland said if she had to do this all over again, she would.

The highlight of all of this is Strickland said she doesn't even know if the teachers realized she was a woman. She said no one ever said anything. She and her son enjoyed their donuts and she left.

