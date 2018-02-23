Mother turns grief over losing daughter into outreach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Belinda Brownlee is an art teacher at Living Way Christian Academy. She's also a mother who recently lost her daughter to violence.

Brownlee is a woman to whom family and children mean everything, and because of that conviction, she wants to help the children and families in this community who need it most.

Winner Honored

Brownlee is making a Positively Jax difference by hosting arts and crafts parties for kids in need and making sure they have food and clothing through her community outreach program, B&E Creations.

“Family is everything,” Brownlee said. “I want to make sure every child feels love.”

“She is an incredible woman with a generous spirit, and I'm sure many people have smiled because of her kindness,” Browlee's friend, Jasmine Sours, said.

B&E Creations volunteers rely on donations from the community to make these parties happen.

Friday morning, WJXT, Legacy Ministries and Land Rover Jacksonville honored Browlee as the Positively Jax volunteer for February.

