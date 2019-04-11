Mutt March to support homeless pets set for Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dog lovers are expected by the hundreds to take part in the Jacksonville Humane Society's annual Mutt March on Saturday.

Organizers said the Mutt March will include a 1-mile walk down Beach Boulevard, where dogs of all shapes and sizes will parade with their owners to show support for homeless pets in Jacksonville.

The walk ends back at the Humane Society with a pet-friendly festival featuring more than 50 vendors, on-site grooming, music, food trucks, a silent auction, pet adoptions and more.

If you are interested in taking part, you're advised to preregister online by clicking here.

All participants will get a wag bag filled with giveaways, treats and toys from event sponsors.

Mutt March will be held rain or shine, and organizers said the event will raise more than $100,000 for pets in need.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.