Nassau County dedicates 'veterans only' parking spaces

Three Nassau County government offices now each have a parking space dedicated for veterans only.

The Board of County Commissioners created the spaces: one at the Historic Courthouse downtown, one at the Robert M. Foster Justice Center, and one at the James S. Page Governmental Complex.

"These parking spaces are just a small token of appreciation to the brave men and women who have served our country," Chairman Justin Taylor said.

All three parking spaces have opened just in time for Veterans Day next week. The new parking spaces will be enforced through the "honor system."

"We trust that the citizens of Nassau County will show their respect by reserving these parking spaces for the veterans," the county wrote in a Facebook post.

