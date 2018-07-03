Navy veteran reclaims missing class ring after 45 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Navy veteran living in Jacksonville reclaimed his long lost class ring, found by a complete stranger in his hometown 45 years later.

Smith decided to live in Jacksonville after he finished his Navy career as an Aviation Electronics Technician at Cecil Field.

Travis Smith graduated in 1972 from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. After Smith saved up to buy his class ring, he lost it just a year after graduation.

"I was really happy when I was able to buy it for myself," Smith said. "I was really proud of it."

Nick Sweet lives in Tyler and loves using his metal detector to search for what he calls "sweet finds". Sweet has a bucket list, and said finding a lost class ring and returning it to the rightful owner was on his list.

Now, he can put a checkmark next to that entry.

"My sister-in-law said, 'This guy on Facebook has posted that he's found a Robert E. Lee High School ring. It's from your (graduation) year. Take a look at it and see if it's yours,'" Smith said. "The way he was describing it, I felt like that's got to be mine."

Smith said his sister in Texas will hold onto the ring until he sees her again in fall. In the meantime, he's grateful for the good Samaritan back in his hometown.

To make the discovery even sweeter, June 30 is Smith's birthday, which is the same day Sweet found the ring.

