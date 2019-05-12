New moms get free grocery delivery for Mother's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All mothers of newborns at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville received a special surprise Sunday, on Mother’s Day, to hopefully make the first few weeks of being at home with a new baby a bit easier.

Each of the 13 moms who were in the maternity ward of Baptist on Mother’s Day was given a free year subscription to a grocery delivery service.

Winn-Dixie made it all happen through their partnership with Shipt, a delivery service. The service can cost more than $14 a month, but more than a dozen new moms will get to use the service for free.

This was a pleasant surprise for mothers like Melissa Aquino.

“We’re doing really good,” Aquino said. The nurses at Baptist have been amazing, so, the recovery has been much better than I expected. That is the best Mother’s Day gift because we do shop at Winn-Dixie and just to think that there’s one less thing for us to have to do is right there in itself like a miracle.”

The moms of the babies, all who were just a few days old, were heading home with something to hopefully make those first weeks a bit easier.

A couple of Winn Dixie team members surprised the moms who said they were extra thankful this Mother’s Day to have one less thing to do during what can be busy, sleepless nights with a newborn.

“She’s my first baby so I don’t know how this is going to work out taking her to the store and all,” Meagan Cochran said. “This is nice ..to have this to lean on, to have them (groceries) brought right to my door, it’s awesome.”

The new moms weren’t the only ones to receive a free year of grocery delivery from Winn Dixie and Shipt. Many of the nurses, doctors and other employees who help keep those babies healthy received them as well.



