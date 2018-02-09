Night to Shine Jax promises unforgettable evening for 1,000 guests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday evening promises to be a memorable one for more than 1,000 people with special needs from across Northeast Florida when they attend Night to Shine Jax.

Festivities for the annual event, which gives those with developmental disabilities an unforgettable prom night experience, are set to kick off at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena downtown.

Guests will receive the red carpet treatment when they arrive, including plenty of cameras. They'll also be greeted by News4Jax anchor Vic Micolucci, who's volunteering for the first time at the event.

“I’m really excited to host on the red carpet to welcome all of these incredible individuals that are going to come, and just to give them all the fanfare and show them how special they are," Micolucci said.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Once inside, they'll enjoy limousine rides, hair and makeup stations, shoe shines, a catered dinner, karaoke, a dance floor, and so much more.

"It's a time in which people can work together and be a part of something significant and life-changing -- and be blessed in the process," said Tim Tebow, whose namesake foundation sponsors the event.

Jacksonville's not the only place celebrating the big night. Night to Shine is being celebrated worldwide on Friday, with 500 events held throughout all 50 states and 16 countries around the globe.

It's not clear yet whether Tebow will make an appearance. He's been known to show up unannounced at the Jacksonville event in years past. He did stop by the event in Peru earlier Friday.

#nighttoshine #peru A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:24am PST

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.