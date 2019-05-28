Nominate deserving family, nonprofit for new roof

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville-based roofing company that has given new roofs to several deserving families will be at it again this fall.

And you can nominate a family or local nonprofit you know is in need.

Reliant Roofing's third annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative will provide free roofs for two families and one nonprofit organization, selected from nominations made by the public.

“We were thrilled with the success of our first and second Every Shingle Heart Initiative in 2017 and 2018," CEO Sean Shapiro said. "The way our community has come together over the last couple of years has been truly inspiring. Last year, we were able to provide brand new roofs for two remarkable local families and a local food bank. Seeing the reactions of our recipients and the relief they felt at having new, safe and dry roofs only reinforces our commitment to Every Shingle Heart.”

Nominations for Every Shingle Heart will be accepted at www.reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart from

May 17 through Aug. 31.

Anyone can participate by nominating someone in need of a new roof, such as a family member, friend or neighbor, or a local nonprofit.

When voting has been completed, three local recipients will be chosen to receive brand new GAF roofs installed by Reliant Roofing.

For more information about Every Shingle Heart and Reliant Roofing, visit reliantroofing.com,

facebook.com/ReliantRoofing1 or call 904-657-0880.

