Nonprofits awarded grants totaling $58K as part of Celebration of Valor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry and leaders from several organizations on Monday highlighted the upcoming events for the 2019 Celebration of Valor, which honors the service and sacrifice of Jacksonville's military community, and announced this year’s recipients of the community grants from the Jaguars for organizations serving military members and veterans.

The annual celebration includes a wide range of educational, patriotic, community and civic events focused on showing appreciation and respect for those who serve in the United States armed forces. The events will take place before and after Veterans Day.

As part of this year's Celebration of Valor, eight military- and veteran-serving nonprofit organizations received grants totaling more than $58,000 from the Jacksonville Jaguars

"We would not be able to survive without community support, without the grants we get from our community partners," said Dee Quaranta, founder and CEO of Northeast Florida Women Veterans.

Quaranta's organization was among those that received a grant this year. The other seven organizations were Five Star Veterans Center, Florida National Guard Foundation, K9s for Warriors, Operation New Uniform, True Blue: Navy Families Benefactors, Inc., United Way and Yoga 4 Change.

"It's really being who we are as a community and standing side by side, particularly our veterans, to make sure that they are transitioning as well as they can to Northeast Florida," said Peter Racine, senior vice president of Jaguars Foundation and Community Impact.

These nonprofit organizations have one thing in common: They make life easier for members of the military and veterans in the River City.

"What we do is important for our community. We actually have the second largest community of women veterans in the county, so it's a pretty large number here in Northeast Florida," Quaranta said. "So what we do is needed. It's valid. And so we'll keep working."

Below is the list of events for the 2019 Celebration of Valor:

Saturday, Oct. 12

USO Armed Forces Half Marathon & Freedom 5K

Metropolitan Park

1410 Gator Bowl Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

7 a.m.

Race Hotline: 760-994-2168

USO Armed Forces Half Marathon & Freedom 5K website

Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28

Sea and Sky Air Show

503 1st St. North

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32212

11 a.m.

Sea and Sky Air Show website

Monday, Oct. 28

Celebration of Valor Press Conference

City Hall Atrium

117 W. Duval St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

University of North Florida Veterans Day Tribute

Veterans Plaza at UNF Student Union

1 UNF Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32224

10:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc. Employer Summit

Downtown: CareerSource NEFL

215 N. Market St., Suite 100

Jacksonville, FL 32202

9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Nov. 9

Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K

Wounded Warrior Project Headquarters

4899 Belfort Road

Jacksonville, FL 32256

7:30 a.m.

Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K registration website

Sunday, Nov. 10

8th Annual Salute to Veterans 5K

Downtown Jacksonville

929 E. Bay St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

8 a.m.

8th Annual Salute to Veterans 5K registration website

Council Member Pittman’s Veterans Day Commemoration

Old City Cemetery

Intersection of East Union and Cemetery streets

Jacksonville, FL 32206

2 p.m.

Marine & Navy FMF Corpsmen Memorial Ceremony

Evergreen Cemetery

4535 N. Main St.

Jacksonville, FL 32206

4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Jacksonville -- starts at Everbank Field

11:01 a.m.

City of Jacksonville Office of Special Events Website

Wednesday, Nov. 13

JAX Chamber 17th Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon

Hyatt Regency Riverfront

225 E. Coastline Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32202

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

JAX Chamber 17th Annual Military Appreciation Luncheon registration website

Thursday, Nov. 14

Jacksonville VA Outpatient Clinic (OPC)/Community Whole Health Summit

FSCJ Advanced Technology Center

401 W. State St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Military and Veteran Job and Resource Fair

Kingdom Plaza at Normandy Mall

5310 Lenox Ave.

Jacksonville, FL 32205

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Military Appreciation Game

TIAA Bank Field

1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32202

1 p.m.

Military and Veteran High School Visits

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.