Officers & firefighters preparing for Guns and Hoses event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police officers and firefighters weighed-in Tuesday evening ahead of the annual Guns and Hoses charity event.

The trophy sits in the Fraternal Order of Police foyer, but the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is ready to take it back. For 21 years, some of Jacksonville's first responders have battled each other for bragging rights.

Eva Solis is a Clay County deputy. She's been a spectator at the event for years, but she's ready to fight in 2019.

"It will help me mentally, physically and everything," Solis said. "It's also something like a little kid goal -- I have always wanted to do this."

Firefighter Warren Golden has been competing for six years.

"I just like doing it," Golden said. "I like the camaraderie, family atmosphere. We like the competition."

Dozens of firefighters and police officers will battle in the ring. They have been training day and night since January, while still working a full shift.

All the money raised will go to the Police Athletic League, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Dreams Come True, Concerns for Police Survivors and Fraternal Order of Police.

The Guns and Hoses event takes place April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

