3 officers recognized for rescuing driver from car in river near MOSH

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were recognized Tuesday for helping save a man whose car landed in the St. Johns River.

During Tuesday evening's Jacksonville City Council meeting, City Councilman Terrance Freeman presented a framed resolution honoring and commending Lt. Frederick Dash, Sgt. Jason

Bailey and Officer Taime Viner for rescuing the driver from the submerged vehicle.

"I'm proud of the officers I work with," Dash said. "It's a brotherhood that you're just proud to be a part of."

The three officers were all smiles as council members recognized them for their bravery after responding to a 911 call that someone had driven a car into St. Johns River near the Museum of Science and History the night of Aug. 6.

"The three officers sprang into action, waded into the water, pried open the door and pulled the driver to safety, just before the vehicle totally submerged," the resolution reads.

The top of the small, white sedan could barely be seen after it traveled down the Southbank boat ramp on Museum Circle and into the water. The driver was still at the steering wheel when the officers reached him in chest-deep water. The driver was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK.

"The City Council, again, expresses its heartfelt thanks and admiration for the dedicated women and men of the Sheriff's Office, and their service to our community," the resolution states.

