Old Clay County deputy uniforms turned into teddy bears, wreaths

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A retired Clay County Sheriff's Office employee has found a new use for old worn-out deputy uniforms. She recycles them into Christmas wreaths and teddy bears.

Kit Peterson volunteers her time and talent to make the bears and wreaths from old Clay County deputy uniforms that would otherwise be thrown out.

The items are sold within the agency, and all proceeds go to benefit the Clay County Police Athletic League.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office sent out a special thank you on Facebook to Mrs. Kit, employees who bought the bears and wreaths as well as all the volunteers.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.