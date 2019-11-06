Oliver North coming to Jacksonville area to support nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An area nonprofit is earning the praise of a nationally known veteran.

Lt. Col. Oliver North will appear Friday evening in Ponte Vedra Beach to support “Operation New Uniform.”

The Jacksonville organization helps veterans transition from their military career into the business world.

North said he’s on a mission to help.

"The No. 1 desire, the No. 1 hope for every young American coming out of the Armed Forces of the United States is to be productive in life, and that means providing a home shelter and food in the mobility needed for modern American family," North told News4Jax by phone on Tuesday. "It's leaving that uniform and putting on the uniform of a successful person in American businesses, and they have perfected it."

North will be the keynote speaker for the ONU Heroes Gala on Friday night.

