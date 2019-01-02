Orange Park High School band wins Sugar Bowl competition

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - It was a New Year's to remember for the Orange Park High School band, which placed first during a Sugar Bowl competition in New Orleans.

The students and faculty members who make up the band were selected and received an invitation to the tournament in early 2018, working hard throughout the year leading up to the New Year's Day event.

The band was awarded for best in percussion, auxiliary, general effect, marching, music and drum major.

After marching in the Sugar Bowl Parade, the band will also perform during the halftime show with marching bands from across the country. They will present the American flag during the national anthem.

