Over 100 audition for spot to sing national anthem before Jumbo Shrimp home game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 100 people turned out to audition for a spot to sing the national anthem before a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home game.

A press conference will be held next week to announce who will sing the anthem.

Those who auditioned Thursday night are vying for the opportunity to fill out the rest of the season.

They gave it their all, eager to share their skills with Jumbo Shrimp baseball fans.

Earnest Gonzales has sung the national anthem before at a few charity events.

"It's always the hardest song to sing because everybody knows the words and everybody's a critic," Gonzales said.

Lindsey Lyniuk said the challenge to sing this song, goes deeper than that.

"I don't think it's a hard song to do, but I think it's an important song, so that's probably what makes it so hard," Lyniuk said.

There were quite a few children who caught our ear, including 10-year-old Bianca Pontello.

"I wanted to showcase my voice to people," Bianca said.

And some singers also caught our eye. A cook with St. Vincents HealthCare stopped by during his work break, and a woman sang the whole song with gum in her mouth and still nailed it.

Opening night for home games is Wednesday, April 11.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.