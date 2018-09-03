Pedro HS shares historic win with assistant principal battling cancer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Friday marked a historic win for Pedro Menendez High School. The Pedro Falcons, beat the St. Augustine Yellow Jackets 62-28. This was the first victory for Pedro against rival St. Augustine in 18 years.

The win was made sweeter during post game celebrations, when the entire Falcons football team landed on the front lawn of Assistant Principal David Simpkins' home.

Simpkins was diagnosed with cancer in June. He shared what he was up against with the school faculty right away. Simpkins just reached his fourth year as assistant principal at Pedro Menendez. Since his diagnosis he has received cancer treatments while continuing his normal workday.

Yanetta Arnold, dean of students at Pedro Menendez, says since she heard about his diagnosis she can’t think of a day that he has not come to work. “His drive and passion are unbelievable,” Arnold said.

Since his diagnosis Simpkins has not missed a game either. He is a former basketball coach and also spends time mentoring the Pedro athletes.

After Friday's phenomenal game against the Yellow Jackets, Simpkins' wife, Melanie Simpkins, made a Facebook post to share her regrets about missing the rivalry game. “I talked to Melanie and she said she would try to bring him at some point during the game. They never showed so we supposed that Mr. Simpkins wasn't feeling well,” said Arnold.

What Melanie Simpkins posted on Facebook has been shared more than 300 times. She wrote, “Knowing how much David wanted to be there the team came to our house on the way back to the school after the victory. Emotional to say the least.”

Who could have predicted that the first game Simpkins missed, would be the game that ended their 18-year losing streak against the Yellow Jackets. When the team arrived to share the glory of the night, each player personally walked up to Simpkins, embraced him and gave words of encouragement. In this gesture it seemed that they were letting Simpkins know that anything is possible.

Every week Simpkins posts a health update on Facebook to let people know how he is doing. His wife says that he ends every post with “God is good all the time, and all the time God is good.” So far, he hasn’t missed a weekly posting.

Arnold, shared how much she admired Principal Clay Carmichael, athletic director Patrick Turner and football coach Kyle Skipper for coordinating the surprise visit under short notice. She says that their entire school faculty has been positively impacted by Simpkins, whom she calls a servant-leader among them.

As for the rivalry game, Arnold said, “We wanted to prove that there’s talent on our end of the county!”

St. Augustine High School was founded in 1955 as the first high school in St. Johns County. Pedro Menendez was founded in 2000. The next varsity game for Pedro Menendez is Friday against Yulee.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.