Positively Jax

Petco Foundation donates $400,000 to Jacksonville animal shelter

Animal Care and Protective Services surprised by grant on Valentine's Day

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Petco Foundation is showing the love to furry friends at Animal Care and Protective Services with a grant award of $400,000. 

Representatives of the Petco nonprofit presented the surprise giant check along with pet toys and other gifts.

Animal Care and Protective Services has housed thousands of stray or abandoned pets and tries to get the animals adopted but, unfortunately, many have to be euthanized due to overcrowded conditions.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet should call 904-630-3463.

     

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.