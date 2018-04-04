Pint-sized baker creates her own mini donut to help Nemours patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April is 6-year-old Norah Sproles's month, and she's got the doughnut to prove it.

Norah was born with the most severe form of spina bifida, and has been a patient at Nemours Children's Specialty Care in Jacksonville since birth.

Before she was even 4 months old, doctors at Nemours had already performed seven surgeries involving her spine and brain. At age 6, she's now cared for by 10 Nemours pediatric specialists.

But this month, not only is she being celebrated, she's paying it forward.

Norah invented a special mini doughnut with the help of The Mini Bar, a local doughnut and coffee shop. The proceeds will not only help her battle her own condition, but the money raised will also help provide specialty care for other children.

The precious pint-sized baker debuted her new creation Tuesday afternoon.

The Norah Donut is a vanilla cake doughnut with strawberry glaze, dipped in Oreo crumbs and topped with a strawberry buttercream and more Oreo crumbs.

Norah told News4Jax that it only took her five minutes to select the ingredients.

"I like it!" she exclaimed.

But it took employees at The Mini Bar in Jacksonville Beach a little longer to make Norah's creation come to life.

"They even made a ramp for her to be able to reach the bar because, normally, she probably couldn't," said Megan Sproles, her mother. "So that was really special."

It was also a first for the husband and wife team that owns The Mini Bar.

Brooke and Chase Sams, both Jacksonville natives, teamed up with Nemours as part of the local business community's "Love Others" campaign supporting area nonprofits.

"Even by just buying a doughnut, we're donating to helping with things that would make Norah's life easier and hundreds and thousands of kids around the city and around the world, to make sure that they're getting the top, best health care they can get," said Chase Sams, co-owner of The Mini Bar.

At the end of April, The Mini Bar will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the doughnut flavor Norah created to Nemours Children's Specialty Care.

Each doughnut is $1, and they're sold in packs of 3, 8, 16 or 24.

Ask anyone in the newsroom who tried them, the Norah Donuts taste delicious! Way to go, Norah!

