Positively Jax: 15-year-old 'angel' helps Halo Keepers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Katie Griffin is an angel. Really! The 15-year-old is all about halos and helping others.

Griffin, a Middleburg High School student, has been working with Halo Keepers for several years.

She provides critically ill children with crocheted character wigs, and she's making a Positively Jax difference.

When she heard the founder of Halo Keepers, Heather Sharland-Curtis, was moving to Hawaii, she wanted to make sure the organization continued its good work.

For several years, Katie has been dressing up as various characters and visiting Ronald McDonald House and Nemours and attending other events for Halo Keepers.

She loves putting smiles on the children's faces and her goal is to expand Halo Keepers' outreach.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.