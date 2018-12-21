Positively Jax: Artist paints murals for children with special needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Her philosophy is, "Just as the sun colors the earth, so does art color life."

So when artist Nancy Jantz was approached by DLC Nurse & Learn to paint a mural and bring a little bit of sunshine to the center, she couldn’t say no and decided to make a Positively Jax difference.

DLC is housed at the United Methodist Church in Murray Hill. Its mission is to serve children with developmental and intellectual differences and their families.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have my good friend Nancy Jantz help with major renovations around DLC," said Amy Buggle, CEO of DLC Nurse & Learn. “Nancy stepped in and painted our hallways with beautiful murals of animals, flowers and children with special needs. She spent well over a month at DLC making sure everything was just right. It's absolutely breathtaking."

Jantz started her painting ministry because her two daughters passed away from Battens disease in 1981. Jantz said it was their passing that sparked her to start JantzArt Murals. She had a special connection to DLC and DLC’s mission to serve children with special needs.

"The beautiful murals help our families feel even more at peace when they walk through our doors, and the children love to point out the different animals and wildlife, even making personal names for them,” said Caleigh Quast, executive assistant of DLC Nurse & Learn. “How sweet is that?"

