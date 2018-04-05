Positively Jax: Displaced Puerto Rican students receive dictionaries from DCPS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of Puerto Rican students in the River City are getting a special gift to help them succeed in the classroom.

Just in time for exams next week, these students were given Spanish/English dictionaries to help them at school.



These bilingual dictionaries are state-approved and part of a $3,400 grant through the Helios Education Foundation.

View Gallery

Duval County Public Schools is home to hundreds of students from Puerto Rico who were displaced by Hurricane Maria. So far, dozens of students have already received their dictionaries.



Ingrid Carias is the ESOL Director at Duval County Public Schools. She moved to the U.S. from Honduras at the age of 14 and knows how one small gift can make a difference.



Carias has visited nearly 30 schools, handing out bilingual dictionaries for students to use at school, and at home.

"Spanish is their home language. And going through a school system where no one speaks your native

language, that book is going to feel home for you. Those kids are going to feel connected to that

book every day," said Carias.



Connection is exactly what these students need as they transition in their new schools.

Kabriela Pinero is an eighth grader at Arlington Middle School. She arrived from Isabela, Puerto Rico, four months ago after Hurricane Maria.



"The hurricane destroyed most of the houses and it blew away most houses that were made

of wood. Everything was on the floor," said Kabriela who is thankful her family survived.

She has adjusted well at her new school, and speaks English well, but knows this new tool will come in handy.



"I do get tongue-twisted with a few words, so I can just look it up if I need to," said Kabriela.

When students started arriving from Puerto Rico, Duval County School Board had a count of about 150 students.

That number increased to 198 when the school district applied for the grant to be used to get these dictionaries

Since then, it has grown to just over 240

The grant covered the dictionaries for the 198 students

The remaining number of students will be given dictionaries, but the district is paying for them out of pocket.

With everything these students have been through, having something like this to call their own is everything.



"Giving them this bilingual dictionary for them to carry every day, they know there's a light after the tunnel," said Carias.



She has many more schools to visit, with many more students to surprise.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.