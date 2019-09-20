Positively Jax: Donut shop owners give back to help kids fight cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Talk with the people at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, and they will tell you that Brooke and Chase Sams are "among the sweetest things to happen to the organization."

"They came together as a team to care for children when they needed them most," said Megan Stinchcomb, with Nemours.

The owners of The Mini Bar Donuts + Coffee in Jacksonville Beach hosted a fundraiser in honor of donut-loving Nemours patient Norah Sproles. She has the most severe form of spina bifida.

While most companies would keep at least some of the proceeds from a fundraising event, the Sams donated 100%.

Recognizing an opportunity to provide even more support to the 800 or more children Nemours cares for in Jacksonville each day, the Sams family took it upon themselves to plan another fundraiser for this year.

Their community donut event raised money for the Nemours Children's Specialty Care children's cancer program.

Again,100% of the proceeds benefited the Nemours Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders.

As Jacksonville natives, giving back locally has always been one of the couple's top priorities. It is something the Sams have demonstrated not just by raising funds, but by hosting community events and being actively involved by running canned food drives, organizing T-shirt sales and raffles all of which benefit a variety of local nonprofit organizations, as well as first responders.

"By spending their resources where they spend the most time, right here in Jacksonville, the Sams are making life better not only for their diehard donut fans but for all people across the First Coast," said Stinchcomb.

