Positively Jax: Jacksonville food truck donating tips to GLHF Game bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One local business owner is doing his part to help in the wake of Sunday’s tragedy at the Jacksonville Landing.

Evan Werthman’s food truck, Joyshtick, has been in business for almost two years.

Not only can customers order a hot meal on the go, they can grab a game controller and in a sense, revisit their childhood.

For Werthman, gaming is a passion and news of Sunday’s shooting hit home.

He regularly hangs out at the gaming bar inside Chicago Pizza where the deadly mass shooting happened. He was even there watching the tournament with his girlfriend just 24 hours before the shooting.

Werthman is also friends with the owner who remains uncertain when and if his restaurant will reopen.

It’s part of the reason why Werthman is making it his mission to help.

He will be donating every tip collected from his food truck to the staff at GHLF Game Bar.

"In a way I feel sort of a brotherhood with those guys. And just to see that happen to any part of our community is really hard," Werthman said. "It just really hit us how evil the act really was. It took us a while to come to grips with the impact it would have on the gaming community."

That impact will be felt for a long time which is why he says the decision to help was a no-brainer.

"I follow Jesus and I think that it's part of our duty as Christians to not just send thoughts and prayers. I think we are called to action sometimes," Werthman said.

So far, hundreds of dollars have been collected for donation. That number is expected to climb this week as Joyshtick has plans to be visit several locations around Jacksonville.

Their schedule this week includes:

Thursday at Nemours from 11- 2 p.m.

Friday at ADT from 11-2 p.m. and Nocatee from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday at the JU Football Game from 1-4 p.m.

To donate directly, visit the GoFundMe Account: #GamersGiveBackGLHF

