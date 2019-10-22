Positively Jax: Orange Park couple marks 70 years of wedded bliss

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Generally speaking, most people would agree their house is filled with unconditional love.

At the home of Ray and Joan Roop, that love spans generations and as of Tuesday, seven decades. When gas prices hovered around 25 cents, and Harry Truman was in the White House, the Roops became husband and wife. Melissa Cashen is their granddaughter.

"70th anniversary. That's longer than a lot of people live," Cashen said. "They got married when my grandma was 18 and my grandpa was 23."

When the couple tied the knot, Ray Roop had just returned from serving in the Navy during World War II. Living up north, the couple started a family right away. They had two boys, and a girl. Tragically, both sons have since passed away from cancer.

As the years went by, more milestones were celebrated. The couple's grandchildren were born, and they celebrated 50 years as husband and wife. Cashen says throughout her childhood, her grandparents were always up for spending quality time.

"We did take a lot of family vacations. they were always at our house Christmas morning," Cashen said. "Pretty much all of my childhood memories are with them."

The couple eventually made their way south to Orange Park in Clay County, Florida, to be closer to family. In fact, the Roops share their Orange Park home with several family members, including Cashen and her three children.

Cashen says these days, it's all about the great-grand kids. 3-year old Evie and 1 year old Amelia are two of several.

"My daughter loves my grandma," Cashen said. "My daughter's middle name is Joan after my grandma and she's probably her favorite person."

Cashen says getting around isn't as easy for her grandfather, but he is always determined to share quality time with loved ones. The family has already gotten together for a 70th anniversary celebration dinner. Cake and ice cream is following Tuesday night.

While a lot can change over the course of 70 years, for their loved ones, the Roops' devotion to each other are a testament to everlasting love and commitment.

"My grandma's big thing was finding somebody to take care of you. My grandpa took care of her for a long time. And now it's kind of her turn to take care of him," Cashen said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.