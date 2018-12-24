Positively Jax: Read USA promoting a love of reading

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Read USA and City Year have teamed up to expand book fairs to include five additional schools. It’s all about promoting a love of literacy within the school and putting books in the hands of local children.

With five more schools added, Read USA now provides books for students at 16 schools in Jacksonville- including Brentwood Elementary.

The third and fourth grade students at the school know that “readers are leaders” and they're excited about teaching others about the joy of reading.

"When I come into the media center, and I'm not doing anything, I will just grab a book and I'll just read it. That's how much I like books,” Ge'neisha said. "It teaches me something."

She’s not the only student who loves to read.

Book fair

Whether it was a book about a determined princess, or learning the difference between frogs and toads, her classmates shared their joy and passion for reading.

Tom Caron sits on the board for Read USA and said there's nothing better than seeing the joy reading can bring to students.

"My favorite thing is thinking about any student, or any adult, ask them what their favorite book is-they instantly light up. Usually they have one at the top of the mind. Read USA helps to bring that to students all across Jacksonville," Carson said.

Another book fair will be held in May. There are volunteer opportunities and ways to donate to Read USA. More information can be found on their website here: Read USA

