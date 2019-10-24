Publix employee's good deed lands him the Gold Coin Award

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla - A young man who went above and beyond in private had his act of kindness go viral and it earned him special recognition.

Veance Pantfoeder, who works at the Jacksonville Beach Publix, won the Gold Coin Award. It's the company's highest honor for going above and beyond.

He didn't know anyone was taking video earlier this month when he walked an elderly woman home after her trip to the grocery store. The video has now been viewed more than 52,000 times.

READ MORE: Publix employee helps elderly woman cross busy Jacksonville Beach street |

WATCH: Publix employee Veance Pantfoeder being recognized for his act of kindness

Veance was once again just doing his job Thursday when he was again thrown into the spotlight.

News4Jax's cameras were rolling when he was presented the honor.

"I am in awe right now," Veance said.

Veance's walk across the street highlighted something that just naturally happens at this particular Jacksonville Beach Publix. It's right across the street from the senior apartment complex Pablo Towers and sometimes the shoppers need a little extra help.

The employees seem to understand that and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham didn't want these small acts of kindness to go unnoticed.

Latham made a proclamation to thank them all for going that extra mile.

It's about relationships, and Eleanor Cass, the little lady who needed help that day, will never forget the bond that was formed during a walk.

"This place is special, these people are special, and I love it here," Cass said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.