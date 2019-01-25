Race for Relevance raises money for STEM scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Engineering Society teamed up with Autobahn Indoor Speedway Thursday evening for the fifth annual Race for Relevance.

The event aims to raise scholarship money to support young engineering students in the Northeast Florida area.

Stephanie Sheridan, who chaired the event, said it’s a great way to give back to students in the Northeast Florida community.

“These scholarships go to high schools students around Clay County, Duval County, St. Johns County, as well as college students from UNF and JU," Sheridan said.

Sheridan received a scholarship for engineering when she was school.

“It’s really cool to throw a fundraising event and be able to give back and be able to give a student the same opportunities that I had," Sheridan said.

With a soldout event and over 150 drivers, FES hopes to reach its goal of $8,000 this year.

Retired President of FES, Pete Sheridan, said the group's partnership with Autobahn Indoor Speedway allows them to maximize their fundraising.

“They don’t collect a dime, they allow us to turn around and collect those proceeds for the scholarship funds," Pete Sheridan said. "It’s truly a great partnership that we have with them.”

