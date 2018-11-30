Record turnout for JAX Chamber's 'Longest Table' community dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds got together and sat down for dinner Thursday night during JAX Chamber's annual "Longest Table" community dinner.

The event brought together about 600 people to a table that stretched about 600 feet down Independent Drive from the Main Street Bridge to Newnan Street.

"Longest Table" is now in its third year. The JAX Chamber said said the open-air dinner was created to get people talking and to connect diverse groups from across the city.

Through conversation during dinner, attendees shared how they felt about the community, what they would change and what they love most about Jacksonville.

“We hear so often how divided we are as a country and there’s certainly a degree of truth in that. But when you see hundreds of people here from all across our city sitting down to talk and have dinner, it really shows that we have more in common than differences,” JAX Chamber Chair-Elect Debbie Buckland said.

Thirteen businesses contributed food and beverages for the Longest Table event. Fogo De Chão cooked Brazilian churrasco on-site and the family-style meal featured short ribs, macaroni and cheese, fried rice, seafood salad and more.

