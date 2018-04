Lieutenant Johnny Taylor (second from left) stands with the rescue crew that saved him

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A team with Clay County Fire Rescue was honored Tuesday night for saving a man's life after he was hit by a truck.

Lieutenant Johnny Taylor was struck in a parking lot early in the morning Sept. 9, 2017. He stood with the fire rescue team that saved his life during a Clay County board meeting.

Honored at the meeting was Lieutenant Eric Soles, Engineer Ron Burnell, Firefighter Rob Barwick and Firefighter Nick Reed.

