Salvation Army accepts applications for holiday help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will be accepting applications for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance at the Towers Center of Hope at 900 W. Adams St. from October 1-13 (except Sundays).

On Monday through Friday, applications will be accepted from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. On Saturdays, application times will be 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. only.

Assistance includes Thanksgiving food baskets with a turkey and ingredients to make a home-cooked meal, as well as the Angel Tree program which provides new toys and clothes for children ages 12 years and younger.

Applicants may apply for Thanksgiving assistance, Angel Tree program assistance, or both.

Families must provide documentation about their household and complete an application to qualify for assistance. A full list of the documents that must be brought when applying can be found here:

http://www.salvationarmyflorida.org/jacksonville/our-programs/holiday-assistance/

“The heartbeat of The Salvation Army is to bring hope to those who need a helping hand, and at no other time during the year are financial strains felt more than at Christmas," said Major Bert Tanner, area Commander for Northeast Florida. "It is truly remarkable to see how our community comes around families in need through our Angel Tree program to make Christmas a joyous time for all.”

Duval County Holiday Assistance Applications

Assistance offered: Thanksgiving meal assistance and Angel Tree for children 12 and under.

When: Monday-Friday, Oct. 1-Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Saturdays Oct. 6, 13 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Where: Towers Center of Hope 900 W. Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32204

Contact: Duval holiday hotline at 904-301-4791

St. Johns County Angel Tree Applications

Assistance offered: Angel Tree for children 12 and under

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2-Friday, Oct. 5; Tuesday, Oct. 9-Friday, Oct. 12;

Time for all dates: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 1425 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Questions: Charity Roberts at 904-824-6956 Ext. 4407

