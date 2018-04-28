Scholarship fund established in Glover's name at sendoff party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nathaniel Glover, the president of Edward Waters College and former Jacksonville sheriff, was honored Friday evening at a black-tie event held at the Hyatt Regency downtown.

The "Leaving a Legacy" gala not only established a scholarship fund in Glover's name, but also provided a fitting sendoff for the man widely considered a Jacksonville icon as he heads into retirement.

Glover was elected as sheriff in 1995 and again in 1999. He's retiring after eight years as the interim, and later permanent, president at Edward Waters, his alma mater.

Those who know him best said he made a difference with his fundraising and ability to point everyone in the same direction at a crucial time.

"Dr. Glover is just an amazing man. He's a true renaissance man," said Rev. Carlton Jones, one of many city and community leaders who turned out for the event.

Jones said the college has been blessed to have Glover around because he truly fought for the students. "But for Nat Glover, Edward Waters College would not be here today," he said.

Jones wasn't alone. Sherman Randall, who went to school with Glover, was proud of everything his former classmate has accomplished as a pillar of the community.

"He did a lot for Edward Waters College and brought a lot of resources in and a lot of folk knew him that were able to give him the resources he needed to make the institution what it is today," Randall said.

To learn more about the scholarship fund that takes its name from Glover, contact Felicia Grover at f.grover@ewc.edu or Teresa Morgan at teresa.morgan@ewc.edu. You can also call 904-470-8004.

You can donate directly to the fund by mailing a check, payable to "Leaving a Legacy" Glover Scholarship Fund, to Edward Waters College, 1658 Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32209.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.