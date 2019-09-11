Senator Rubio names 'ReThreaded' as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio named Rethreaded of Jacksonville as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Founder Kristin Keen established Rethreaded in 2011 to employ women who are survivors of human trafficking. The business, which offers a selection of conscious gifts and handcrafted accessories at its storefront in Jacksonville and online, has employed 40 women throughout its history.



“Rethreaded is a great example of the positive impact social entrepreneurship ventures can have on our communities," Senator Rubio said.

