Senior citizens get their groove on at the senior prom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a senior prom with all the usual trappings, including a theme, music and a photo booth. But the seniors at this prom weren't in high school.

Jacksonville's senior citizens were invited to dance the night away at the annual "Senior Prom," hosted by the city's Senior Services Division. The theme Friday night was Arabian Nights.

They are having a great time at the Senior Prom tonight - Over 700 seniors in attendance! For more information on future senior events like this one, visit: https://t.co/cIxyAMeocy pic.twitter.com/zEB44xiESI — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) August 3, 2019

Hundreds of people attended the event at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, feasting on a three course meal. Residents from five senior centers were there and each nominated a prom king and queen to make up the court.

"I never went to senior prom. So this is my senior prom," said Barbara Wysozki, who was nominated by her community.

Friday night marked the 31st "Senior Prom" hosted by the City of Jacksonville.

