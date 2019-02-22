Senior steppers are more than a dance group

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They call themselves the Sassy Seniors & Steppers and they are pretty adamant they are not just a dance group.

It’s an organization that brings people together and gives them a sense of family. Their mission is to create a safe social atmosphere for the senior community and promote physical and social awareness through fun creative activities.

They also strive to establish a strong relationship between seniors, family and friends. And yes, its members actually do dance.

If they can’t dance they can learn to dance and at the same time meet new people.

And the Sassy Seniors & Steppers have two other main goals, providing fitness through cardio-therapeutic dance routines and serving their community. The take part in a number of local fundraising efforts including the Susan B. Komen Cancer Walk-A-Thon, the Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon, March of Dimes and the Heart Walk.

For their community efforts, News4Jax honors Sassy Seniors & Steppers with our February 2019 Positively Jax award.

