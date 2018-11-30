Siblings help feed seniors in Sherwood Forest community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feeding two Saturdays each month is a mission of love for Hezekiah Lucas and his two sisters.

They feed senior citizens in the Sherwood Forest community on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at their church, Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Norfolk Boulevard. The seniors are mainly from Morris Manor Retirement and Independent Living Apartments nearby.

They feed the less fortunate, buying the food with their own money.

“We take care of it ourselves and we don’t accept any donations,” Lucas said. “We’re a small church. “We have a meal like you and your family have and add in some fellowship.”

And the Lucas family outreach doesn’t end there. They also provide 50 backpacks to kids every year before school starts.

Talk to the people they help and they will tell you they are three selfless people who would literally give you the shirt off their backs and that they have hearts of gold.

News4Jax honors the Lucas siblings with November's Positively Jax award.

