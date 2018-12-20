Parents celebrated during holiday 'Helping Hands' event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - During the holidays, parents often feel extra pressure, trying to make the holidays special for their children, and for the eighth year in a row, Cantillo Entertainment is showing them just how much they're appreciated with its eighth annual "Helping Hands In The 904" at the Sulzbacher Village on the Northside.

A handful of small business owners in Jacksonville provided food and gifts, and News4Jax Reporter Vic Micolucci was the guest DJ. Mayor Lenny Curry was there as well, serving food to the guests of honor.

"Just serving people, just makes you feel good. It's good for the community," Curry said.

Chris Cantillo, the owner Cantillo Entertainment, organizes the holiday pick-me-up to bring positivity to parents.

"The city gives toys to the kids, which is awesome... but no one does something for the parents," Cantillo said. "And the parents are getting (them) off the streets, they're staying drug free, they've got to follow rules, so, like i said, we come to give them positivity.

