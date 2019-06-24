Soul Food Bistro opens new location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Red velvet cakes, pound cakes, fried catfish and oxtails... The Soul Food Bistro has a variety of southern food fare. Friday was the restaurant's grand opening in Arlington. This is its second brick-and-mortar location. Your mouth has to be watering thinking about these classic southern dishes they offer.

The Soul Food Bistro is located at 9400 Atlantic Blvd. which was a fomer Outback Steakhouse. In a Facebook post, the owner, who is also a local pastor, Bishop Vaughn McLaughlin wrote: "I ate here for years in my 30's never thinking I'd be reopening it as the Soulfood Bistro. Well, you never know!!!"

Former Mayor Alvin Brown joined McLaughlin and his family, along with Soul Food Bistro General Manager Jean Rene, for the ribbon-cutting. This is the second location for McLaughlin, who also owns a food truck that serves menu items from the bistro weekly. McLaughlin is also the developer behind the Kingdom Plaza.

The operating hours of the Soul Food Bistro are:

Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is closed Mondays.

Unlike the westside location at Kingdom Plaza, there is no call-in or takeout ordering available.

The Soul Food Bistro's opening in Regency Park comes as City Councilwoman Joyce Morgan plans to roll out her Renew Arlington Ordinance. It focuses on revitalizing and renewing Arlington residences and businesses.

The ordinance passed the Land Use and Zoning Committee on June 18 by a vote of 4-2. It goes before the Jacksonville City Council on June 25 for a full council vote.



