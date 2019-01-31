SOUPer Bowl aims to provide meals to children on weekends

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - The Superbowl may be on Sunday but the SOUPer bowl event is set for Thursday evening in St. Johns County.

Hunger is a problem for many students throughout Florida, but a soup-tasting event from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nease High School hopes to address the problem for many students.

The SOUPer Bowl event will raise funds for Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that feeds more than 4,000 children in schools across Duval and St. Johns counties every weekend.

Click here for more information on the mission to end hunger for students in need.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.