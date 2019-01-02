Special Olympics fundraising campaign returns to Publix

Megan Bell participates in 9 events at the Special Olympics in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local grocery store chain is stepping up to support athletes competing in the Special Olympics.

Publix Super Markets marks its 25th Special Olympics Florida Torch Icon Campaign.

While you're at Publix you can support the Special Olympics by purchasing a paper torch during check-out. You can buy them for $1, $3, $5 or $10, and you'll get more than $12 worth of coupons.

Duval County has one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the state with more than 1,000 athletes participating every year.

Megan Bell tells News4Jax that she competes in nine different sports.

"My favorite sports are surfing, flag football and running, of course," Megan said.

Megan is able to train year-round and compete, free of charge, with the help of sponsors like Publix.

Click here to donate online.

For more information, visit the Duval County Special Olympics.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.