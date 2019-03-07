St. Johns Country Day School standout headed to West Point

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A St. Johns Country Day School student is in rare company after receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Senior Madeleine “Maddie” Wilkes has been accepted into West Point, where she’s also signed on to play softball for the academy’s team, St. Johns Country Day announced Thursday.

Acting Head of School Mary Virginia Fisher said she couldn’t be more proud of Wilkes, who’s described as a standout both on and off the field.

“It has been such a thrill to watch her over the years as she has excelled in the classroom, in soccer, and, of course, on the softball field,” Fisher said.

At St. Johns, a private school located in Orange Park, Maddie played goalie for the school’s nationally-ranked soccer team, as well as softball.

