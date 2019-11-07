St. Johns County firefighters gift new bike to girl after she was hit by a car

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A little girl in St. Johns County has a new bike after hers was damaged in an accident.

Lylya was hit by a car while riding around Wednesday morning. She was not seriously hurt, but a crew responded to the scene to make sure she did not have serious injuries.

"Yesterday morning the crews from Battallion 1, E18 and R18 responded to a child struck by another vehicle while riding her bike," St. Johns County Fire Rescue said. "The patient was such a brave, strong little girl the entire time, and we are so thankful she did not sustain any serious injuries from the accident."

By the end of the day, the crews were able to locate the same exact bike, assemble and deliver the surprise gift.

They also gave her a card which read: "It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get back up. We thought you were so brave this morning and didn't want you to stop riding."

Have fun and be safe!

